Asian shares see mixed trading before Key US economic data

(MENAFN) On Monday, Asian shares experienced mixed trading as investors awaited the release of significant U.S. economic data scheduled for later in the week. In the morning session, Japan's Nikkei 225 retreated by 0.8 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced by 0.6 percent. South Korea's Kospi showed a 0.3 percent increase, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined by 0.6 percent, and the Shanghai Composite edged down by less than 0.1 percent. Shares of China Evergrande in Hong Kong rose by 7 percent after a local court deferred the hearing on the company's debt restructuring plan until January 29.



Investors are closely monitoring upcoming U.S. economic reports, including the government's monthly employment report for November, to gain insights into the labor market and potential shifts in Federal Reserve policy. The data are expected to play a crucial role in refining market expectations. Additionally, inflation data for several Asian nations, such as Japan, Thailand, and the Philippines, are anticipated this week.



Wall Street concluded the previous week on a positive note, with the S&P 500 reaching its highest level in over a year and posting a fifth consecutive gain, rising by 0.6 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.8 percent higher, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.6 percent. The New York Stock Exchange saw gainers outnumbering decliners by approximately 6-to-1. As global markets await key economic indicators, market participants are positioned to react to the outcomes of these reports, potentially influencing future market trends.

