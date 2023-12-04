Economists: US economy might avoid recession in upcoming year

(MENAFN) A recent survey conducted by the National Association for Business Economics indicates that a majority of business economists hold the view that the U.S. economy might avoid a recession in the upcoming year, even if the job market experiences challenges due to elevated interest rates. Out of the economists surveyed, only 24 percent expressed the belief that a recession in 2024 is more likely than not. The respondents, comprising 38 economists from institutions such as Morgan Stanley, the University of Arkansas, and Nationwide, share the expectation that the Federal Reserve can skillfully navigate the complexities of implementing high interest rates to curb inflation without stifling economic growth entirely.



The consensus among economists suggests a belief in the Federal Reserve's ability to strike a delicate balance—slowing the economy sufficiently to control inflation while preventing a complete halt to growth. Ellen Zentner, the president of the association and chief U.S. economist at Morgan Stanley, highlighted that while most respondents foresee an increase in the unemployment rate, the majority does not anticipate it surpassing 5 percent.



The Federal Reserve has raised its main interest rate to over 5.25 percent, reaching the highest level since the early 2000s, a significant shift from the near-zero rates seen early last year. High-interest rates are employed as a tool to combat inflation by increasing the cost of borrowing, impacting stock prices and other investments. This combination traditionally curtails spending and diminishes inflationary pressures. Despite these high-interest rates, the job market has demonstrated resilience, with the unemployment rate standing at a low 3.9 percent in October.

MENAFN04122023000045015682ID1107531790