Munich Airport resumes services after suspension due to bad weather conditions

(MENAFN) Following a suspension of flight operations on Saturday due to severe winter weather conditions in southern Germany, Munich Airport resumed its services at 6 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) on Sunday, according to an announcement from the operating company posted on the airport's website.



The decision to halt flights on Saturday was a precautionary measure amid heavy snowfall.



While flight operations have now resumed, the operating company cautioned that certain "restrictions in air traffic" may still be in place, and passengers are strongly urged to check the status of their flights with their respective airlines “well in advance” of their scheduled travel to the airport.



Despite the resumption of operations, a significant number of flights scheduled for Sunday have been canceled, as revealed by an airport spokesperson in discussions with a news agency.



Out of the approximately 880 flights initially planned for the day, around 560 have been canceled, underscoring the impact of the challenging weather conditions on aviation in the region.

