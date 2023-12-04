Supreme Court deliberates Purdue Pharma settlement, affecting Sackler Family's role in opioid epidemic

(MENAFN) The Supreme Court is currently deliberating on the nationwide settlement with Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, which aims to shield the Sackler family—owners of the company—from civil lawsuits related to the opioid crisis. The settlement, negotiated with state and local governments and victims, proposes allocating billions of dollars to address the opioid epidemic. Under the agreement, the Sacklers would contribute up to USD6 billion, relinquish ownership, and see the company emerge from bankruptcy as a restructured entity, with its profits directed towards treatment and prevention initiatives.



However, the Biden administration raised objections, leading the Supreme Court to temporarily halt the settlement. The central question before the justices is whether the legal protection afforded by bankruptcy can extend to individuals like the Sacklers, who themselves have not filed for bankruptcy. Lower courts have provided conflicting decisions on this matter, with broader implications for other major product liability lawsuits resolved through the bankruptcy system.



The U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee, a branch of the Justice Department, contends that bankruptcy law does not permit shielding the Sackler family from lawsuits by parties not covered by the settlement. The Trump administration had previously supported the settlement. Advocates argue that third-party releases are sometimes necessary to facilitate agreements, emphasizing that federal law imposes no explicit prohibition against such provisions.



Supporters of the settlement, representing over 60,000 victims, view it as a pivotal moment in addressing the opioid crisis, acknowledging that no amount of money can fully compensate victims for the harm caused by OxyContin's misleading marketing. On the other hand, a lawyer representing a dissenting victim describes the provision protecting the Sacklers as "special protection for billionaires."



OxyContin, introduced in 1996, is often cited as a major contributor to the nationwide opioid epidemic, with Purdue Pharma's aggressive marketing practices influencing doctors to prescribe the potent painkiller with less consideration for addiction risks.

