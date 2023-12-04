Explosion in Catholic mass in Philippines claims lives of 4

(MENAFN) On Sunday, an explosion during a Catholic Mass in a university gymnasium in Marawi city, Philippines, resulted in four fatalities and dozens of injuries.



The incident took place at Mindanao State University in the Lanao del Sur province, located in the southern part of the country.



The explosion occurred during a routine service at the gymnasium of Mindanao State University in Marawi, which is the largest Muslim city in the Philippines, according to regional police Chief Allan Nobleza.



"We're investigating if it's an IED (improvised explosive device) or grenade throwing," he declared.



Fragments of a 16-mm mortar were found at the site, as confirmed by senior police official Emmanuel Peralta during a subsequent news conference.



"It was really sudden and everyone ran. When I looked behind me people were lying on the floor. We didn't know what happened because everything happened so fast," university scholar Chris Jurado informed a media outlet.



The incident occurred during the initial Bible reading of the morning Mass at 7:00 am (2300 GMT Saturday), according to the statement.



In response to the attack, classes were suspended, and additional security forces were deployed throughout the university.



The "Islamic State" (IS) group claimed responsibility for the attack, stating on Telegram that its members were responsible for detonating the bomb.

