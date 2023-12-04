Assault in Paris kills 1 German tourist, injures 2

(MENAFN) French and German authorities conveyed their dismay and sorrow on Sunday in response to an assault in Paris that claimed the life of a young German tourist and left two others wounded.



The incident occurred on Saturday night at the Quai de Grenelle, situated along the River Seine near the Eiffel Tower.



German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, speaking to the Funke media group, characterized the attack as an "abominable crime."



"Our thoughts go to the family and friends of the victim, and to the others wounded in this terrible act," Faeser also mentioned.



German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed her condolences, stating that her thoughts were with the family and friends of the "young German" man who lost his life.



The dead "had almost his whole life ahead of him," Baerbock said in a post on social media.



"Hate and terror have no place in Europe," she further mentioned.



On Saturday evening, French Leader Emmanuel Macron sent his condolences to the relatives of a German murdered in what he described a "terror attack."



"My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the German citizen who died this evening in the terrorist attack in Paris, and my thoughts are with the people who are currently injured and being cared for," he stated in a post on X, previously Twitter.

