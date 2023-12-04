Death of Wagner Group head ends meteoric rise in Russian society

(MENAFN) The abrupt and mysterious death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the formidable mercenary army Wagner Group, marked a sudden and dramatic conclusion to his meteoric rise in Russian society. Beginning as a hot dog vendor, Prigozhin's ascent to lead the notorious Wagner Group took a dark turn when the plane carrying him and others mysteriously exploded on August 23. His death punctuated an eventful year that saw Wagner troops achieving a rare victory for Russia in the ongoing war in Ukraine by capturing the city of Bakhmut.



However, internal conflicts within the Wagner Group and strained relations with Russian military leaders led to a more significant challenge when Prigozhin briefly initiated an armed rebellion. This rebellion, posing a severe threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin's rule, was called off after less than 24 hours, and a deal was brokered. Yet, just two months later, Prigozhin joined the ranks of those who faced repercussions from the Kremlin and met an unnatural death.



The year 2023 also witnessed the farewell to former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who passed away on November 29. Known for his significant influence in the foreign policy arena while serving under two U.S. presidents, Kissinger's legacy elicited both admiration and criticism globally. Even in his final months, he remained engaged in global affairs, leaving behind a complex and enduring impact on international relations.

MENAFN04122023000045015682ID1107531774