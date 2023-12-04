Rescue teams in Indonesia find 11 dead hikers after volcano eruption

(MENAFN) On Monday, the discovery of eleven deceased hikers and the report of another twelve missing emerged following a volcanic eruption in Indonesia. Rescue teams raced against time to assist injured survivors, carrying them down Mount Marapi on foot.



Throughout the night, rescuers tirelessly sought to locate numerous stranded hikers on Sumatra's Mount Marapi after it unleashed an ash plume towering 3,000 meters (9,340 feet) above the volcano's summit on Sunday.



The deceased hikers were discovered in the vicinity of Marapi's crater, subsequent to the volcano showering nearby villages with ash, as confirmed by a local rescue authority.



Additionally, twelve individuals were unaccounted for, while three survivors were found alive. A total of 49 people managed to descend from the crater, albeit some sustained burns and fractures, according to the official statement.



"They are being carried down manually, rescuers are taking turns bringing them down. We can't do an air search with a helicopter because the eruption is ongoing," stated regional rescue agency head Abdul Malik, who also mentioned that around 120 rescuers were engaged in the search.



The three individuals who were discovered alive, along with the 11 deceased, were still awaiting transportation down the mountain.



Those 3 survivors were located close to the crater and "their condition was weak, and some had burns," Malik stated.

