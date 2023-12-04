Israeli Army Kills 2 Palestinians In Occupied West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Dec 4 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation army on Monday killed two Palestinians during a dawn raid in the town of Qalqilya in the northern West Bank, Palestinian medical sources said.The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that undercover Israeli troops sprayed a vehicle with bullets, seriously wounding two young men and prevented medics from reaching them before arresting them. They were later declaed dead and their bidies seized.Another two youths were injured by live army fire during the raid and were transferred to a local hospital, where they were listed in a moderate condition.