Travel Buddy To Organise A Cultural Odyssey To Gandikota

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 04th December, 2023 - Travel Buddy, a new-age social travel network and experiences marketplace, is delighted to announce its upcoming expedition to the historical and picturesque town of Gandikota, Andhra Pradesh, scheduled for the 9th and 10th of December. This two-day adventure promises to immerse travelers in the cultural and historical wonders of the region, creating lasting memories and connections. Gandikota, often referred to as the Grand Canyon of India, is a treasure trove of historical landmarks and natural beauty. The trip is organised by Ravikanth, the Hyderabad Chapter Head, and Sandesh, the Bangalore Chapter Head, which guarantees a seamless and enriching experience for participants.



The curated itinerary for the Gandikota expedition by Travel Buddy promises an enriching exploration of captivating landmarks. From the Madhavaraya Swami Temple to the iconic Gandikota Charminar, the picturesque Katthula Koneru, and the awe-inspiring Grand Canyon of India, participants will embark on a journey that includes visits to the mesmerizing Sunset and Sunrise Points. Additionally, the itinerary unveils the discovery of Secret Places, the historical Royal Tank, the ancient Granary, the sacred Jumma Masjid, and the breathtaking Gandikota Waterfall. Each destination intricately woven into the travel experience offers a tapestry of history, culture, and natural beauty, ensuring an unforgettable adventure for every traveler.



Mr. Saurav Chakraborty, Founder, and CEO of Travel Buddy, expressed his excitement, stating, "Travel Buddy is committed to redefining travel experiences, making them more immersive and authentic. Our Gandikota trip exemplifies our dedication to providing unique journeys that go beyond the ordinary. We aim to connect travelers with the rich culture and history of Gandikota, ensuring an unforgettable experience."



The itinerary boasts an array of activities that cater to every adventurer's taste, including sightseeing and activities, accommodation and food, live band performances, and a campfire with music. The inclusion of these activities ensures that participants not only witness the beauty of Gandikota but also engage in a holistic and unforgettable experience.



Similar to previous successful endeavors, Travel Buddy continues its mission to transform travel into meaningful interactions, offering adventures that transcend traditional tourist experiences.



About Travel Buddy



Travel Buddy is an end-to-end influencer-led social Community and D2C Marketplace offering Unique Local Experiences that can be booked directly from the platform. Travel Buddy is your one-stop for all your travel-related requirements. Either you are looking for buddies for your upcoming trip, information about a particular location or ask for a travel-related service.



The new-age platform is redefining the way travelers plan and experience their journeys. Whether seeking companions for upcoming adventures, seeking local insights on specific destinations, or booking authentic local experiences, Travel Buddy is poised to meet all travel-related requirements seamlessly. The platform is equipped to serve travelers at every stage of their journey, available across various devices for ease and accessibility.

