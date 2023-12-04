Azerbaijan And EU To Update Energy Partnership Roadmap - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan and
the EU will update the roadmap for the realization of the
Azerbaijan-EU Strategic Energy Partnership document, Azerbaijani
Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"We had constructive meetings with EU Energy Commissioner Kadri
Simson in the UAE about the Southern Gas Corridor and the Green
Energy Corridor, two major priority of our energy discourse. We
decided to amend the implementation roadmap for the Azerbaijan-EU
Strategic Energy Partnership paper," the minister said.
Simson also shared the publication on social media.
"Our meeting focused on energy security and renewables
collaboration. It's great to learn about the newest developments,
but we also want to keep you updated on our actions," she said.
The "A Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership in
the field of energy between the European Union represented by the
European Commission and the Republic of Azerbaijan" was signed on
July 18, 2022. The document was signed by the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the European
Commission Ursula von der Leyen.
