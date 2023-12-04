Azerbaijan And EU To Update Energy Partnership Roadmap - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan and the EU will update the roadmap for the realization of the Azerbaijan-EU Strategic Energy Partnership document, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"We had constructive meetings with EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson in the UAE about the Southern Gas Corridor and the Green Energy Corridor, two major priority of our energy discourse. We decided to amend the implementation roadmap for the Azerbaijan-EU Strategic Energy Partnership paper," the minister said.

Simson also shared the publication on social media.

"Our meeting focused on energy security and renewables collaboration. It's great to learn about the newest developments, but we also want to keep you updated on our actions," she said.

The "A Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership in the field of energy between the European Union represented by the European Commission and the Republic of Azerbaijan" was signed on July 18, 2022. The document was signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

