“Baku Steel Company” CJSC Continues Its Ecological Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Environmental protection and efficient utilisation of the
natural resources are the key focus areas in Corporate Social
Responsibility (CSR) of the“Baku Steel Company” CJSC (BSC). The
company that continuously supports ecological projects, has
arranged ecological awareness workshop for its employees.
The workshop was held by the specialists of the Ministry of
Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Republic in the
Conference Hall of BSC. Information like protection of environment,
vegetation, ambient air, ecological safety, as well as efficient
usage of natural resources captured the attention of workshop
participants and was remembered for active discussions.
It must be noted that BSC has been continuously entering into
ecological projects this year. E.g., Ecological exhibition
organized within“Go Green” social responsibility project jointly
with“Nargis” Publishing House and opened for visitors in the
Marine port since 13th of October was finalized yesterday. The
exhibition was dedicated to environmental protection and intended
to communicate the modern ecological problems to the people with
the help of art pieces.
Displayed exhibits were made of garbage collected from various
areas of the capital during the cleaning operations. The
installation presented this year by BSC was“Hope for the Best”
(((Yaxşılığa ümid))) artwork (author Teymur Garibov). The company
participated in previous ecological exhibitions of projects like
“Planet Calling”,“Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Respect”,“Make the
Earth Smile” organized with the support of the BSC with similar
expositions and currently they decorate the front of the
administrative building.“Hope for the Best” has also taken its
rightful place among other works. BSC also participated in tree
planting actions organized in 2023 by the Executive Authorities of
Narimanov and Binagadi Districts, as well as Sumgayit City.
MENAFN04122023000187011040ID1107531667
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.