“Baku Steel Company” CJSC Continues Its Ecological Projects

Environmental protection and efficient utilisation of the natural resources are the key focus areas in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the"Baku Steel Company" CJSC (BSC). The company that continuously supports ecological projects, has arranged ecological awareness workshop for its employees.

The workshop was held by the specialists of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Republic in the Conference Hall of BSC. Information like protection of environment, vegetation, ambient air, ecological safety, as well as efficient usage of natural resources captured the attention of workshop participants and was remembered for active discussions.

It must be noted that BSC has been continuously entering into ecological projects this year. E.g., Ecological exhibition organized within“Go Green” social responsibility project jointly with“Nargis” Publishing House and opened for visitors in the Marine port since 13th of October was finalized yesterday. The exhibition was dedicated to environmental protection and intended to communicate the modern ecological problems to the people with the help of art pieces.

Displayed exhibits were made of garbage collected from various areas of the capital during the cleaning operations. The installation presented this year by BSC was“Hope for the Best” (((Yaxşılığa ümid))) artwork (author Teymur Garibov). The company participated in previous ecological exhibitions of projects like “Planet Calling”,“Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Respect”,“Make the Earth Smile” organized with the support of the BSC with similar expositions and currently they decorate the front of the administrative building.“Hope for the Best” has also taken its rightful place among other works. BSC also participated in tree planting actions organized in 2023 by the Executive Authorities of Narimanov and Binagadi Districts, as well as Sumgayit City.