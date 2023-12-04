Azerbaijan's Fund Propels Soft Loans To Boost Domestic Production

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The Azerbaijan
Entrepreneurship Development Fund, one of whose main missions is to
boost local production and business, has granted Baku Stone Factory
LLC a soft loan, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov
wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"Baku Stone Factory LLC has received a 60,000 manat [$35,294]
concessional loan from the Entrepreneurship Development Fund. The
company will produce building materials. Supporting construction
material production is critical to satisfying the increased demand
for local products in this industry," he said.
In 2022, Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund funded
2,726 investment projects. The Fund made soft loans of 145.9
million manats ($85.8 million).
According to the Fund's data, 87.1 million manat ($51.2 million)
of the loans issued are for agricultural product production, 37.3
million manat ($21.9 million) for industrial product production and
processing, 9.1 million manat ($5.3 million) for tourism, and 12.4
million manat ($7.2 million) for other sectors.
