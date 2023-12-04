-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan's Fund Propels Soft Loans To Boost Domestic Production


12/4/2023 7:28:50 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund, one of whose main missions is to boost local production and business, has granted Baku Stone Factory LLC a soft loan, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"Baku Stone Factory LLC has received a 60,000 manat [$35,294] concessional loan from the Entrepreneurship Development Fund. The company will produce building materials. Supporting construction material production is critical to satisfying the increased demand for local products in this industry," he said.

In 2022, Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund funded 2,726 investment projects. The Fund made soft loans of 145.9 million manats ($85.8 million).

According to the Fund's data, 87.1 million manat ($51.2 million) of the loans issued are for agricultural product production, 37.3 million manat ($21.9 million) for industrial product production and processing, 9.1 million manat ($5.3 million) for tourism, and 12.4 million manat ($7.2 million) for other sectors.

MENAFN04122023000187011040ID1107531666

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search