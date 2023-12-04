Tajik President Hits On Boosting Green Energy Output At Meeting With SFD CEO

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 4. The growth of
'green' energy production serves as a favorable foundation for
advancing the 'green' economy in Tajikistan, the country's
President Emomali Rahmon said, Trend reports.
This statement was made during his meeting with CEO of the Saudi
Fund for Development (SFD), Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad.
The talks included bilateral relationships aimed at implementing
critical projects in education, transportation, healthcare,
hydroelectric power, and water management. Rahmon emphasized the
importance of greater funding for Tajikistan's critical
infrastructure projects, particularly in education, healthcare, and
transportation.
The confidence in leveraging additional chances within this
beneficial relationship for the development and expansion of
cooperation was stated. Rahmon emphasized the two countries'
developing fruitful cooperation, demonstrating continued
improvement in these relations.
He expressed delight with Tajikistan's fruitful ties with the
SFD and expressed confidence that Tajikistan's work with the fund
would grow significantly in the future.
MENAFN04122023000187011040ID1107531665
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.