Tajik President Hits On Boosting Green Energy Output At Meeting With SFD CEO


12/4/2023 7:28:48 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 4. The growth of 'green' energy production serves as a favorable foundation for advancing the 'green' economy in Tajikistan, the country's President Emomali Rahmon said, Trend reports.

This statement was made during his meeting with CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad.

The talks included bilateral relationships aimed at implementing critical projects in education, transportation, healthcare, hydroelectric power, and water management. Rahmon emphasized the importance of greater funding for Tajikistan's critical infrastructure projects, particularly in education, healthcare, and transportation.

The confidence in leveraging additional chances within this beneficial relationship for the development and expansion of cooperation was stated. Rahmon emphasized the two countries' developing fruitful cooperation, demonstrating continued improvement in these relations.

He expressed delight with Tajikistan's fruitful ties with the SFD and expressed confidence that Tajikistan's work with the fund would grow significantly in the future.

