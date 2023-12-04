Media: Russian Military Kill Man With Mental Disorders In TOT Of Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Chornyanka, in the occupied Kherson region, the Russian military killed a man with mental disorders.

This was reported by the Center for Investigative Journalism, citing its own sources, Ukrinform reported.

"In the village of Chornyanka, in the Tavria community of the Kakhovka district of the Kherson region, Russian invaders killed Serhiy Kuznetsov, a man with mental disorders, on November 30. He jumped out of his house in the evening, when the curfew had already begun, when Russian soldiers attacked him, shouting 'Stop! Saboteur!' and beat him to death," the statement said.

According to residents of the Kakhovka district, a resident of the village of Chornyanka, Serhiy Kuznetsov, jumped out of his house on November 30 at about 8 p.m.

It is noted that on the neighboring Kakhovska Street, not far from the village house of culture, he was stopped by Russian soldiers who shouted: 'Stop! Saboteur!' and demanded his passport. Residents of neighboring houses heard this, but they were afraid to go outside during the curfew. The Russian military beat the man, he managed to get home and tell about it, and then died.

According to the Center for Investigative Journalism, the murdered man has not yet been buried - the Russians are now conducting a mock investigation and interrogating local residents.

According to those who knew the victim, he was about 49 years old and had mental disorders.

As reported earlier, a 28-year-old resident of Hornostaivka was tortured by Russians in the TOT in the Kherson region.