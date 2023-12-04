Child's Body Pulled From Rubble Following Russia's Missile Strike On Novohrodivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following Russia's missile strike on the Donetsk region's Novohrodivka, which took place on the night of November 30, 2023, the body of a little girl has been discovered under the rubble this morning. Her parents are yet to be found.

The relevant statement was made by Novohrodivka Town Military Administration Head Oleksandr Shevchenko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The search and rescue operation continues at the site of an apartment block hit by an enemy missile in the center of Novohrodivka. As of December 4, 2023, the body of a girl was pulled from the rubble. Her parents, likely remaining trapped under the rubble, are yet to be found,” Shevchenko wrote.

A reminder that, on the night of November 30, 2023, Russian troops targeted the Donetsk region's Pokrovsk district with six S-300 missiles at once. Enemy projectiles hit Pokrovsk, Novohrodivka and Myrnohrad.

Photo: Oleksandr Shevchenko, Telegram