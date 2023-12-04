Defense Forces Eliminate Group Of Russians Involved In Execution Of Ukrainian Pows

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders who had shot dead the Ukrainian servicemen after they surrendered were eliminated.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces in the Tavria direction Oleksandr Shtupun during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I can confirm that, during further military actions, the group of Russian occupiers who had committed that crime stopped to exist,” Shtupun said.

Earlier, the DeepState Telegram channel posted a video, showing two Ukrainian servicemen who had been shot dead by Russian invaders after they surrendered.

According to the data from DeepState, Russians came across a trench shelter of Ukrainian defenders near the Donetsk region's Stepove. Due to the lack of ammunition, the Ukrainian warriors had to surrender. As soon as the second soldier left the trench shelter, the Russians killed both of them.