Azerbaijan Deputy Economy Minister Participates At 39Th Ministerial Meeting Of COMCEC

The official opening ceremony of the 39th Ministerial Meeting of
the Standing Committee on Economic and Trade Cooperation (COMCEC)
of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is taking place in
Istanbul. A delegation headed by Deputy Economy Minister Sahib
Mammadov represents Azerbaijan, Azernews reports,
citing the Ministry.
The event began with the recitation of ayats of the Holy
Quran.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who addressed the
ceremony, said that the Islamophobia taking place in the world is
hiding under the name of freedom of expression.
Referring to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Erdogan stated
that the way to peace in the region is through a peaceful
resolution of the conflict.
Emphasizing the importance of enhancing economic cooperation
among member countries, the Turkish president said that the
development of e-commerce and digital transformation create new
opportunities for the economy.
During the event, which will be held from December 2 to 5,
COMCEC member countries will discuss efforts to improve cooperation
in the fields of trade, finance, transportation, communication,
agriculture, tourism, poverty reduction and digital transformation.
Panel sessions are being held on Global Recognition of Halal
Certificates and Alternative Resolution of Global Disputes.
