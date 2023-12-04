Azerbaijan Deputy Economy Minister Participates At 39Th Ministerial Meeting Of COMCEC

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliev

The official opening ceremony of the 39th Ministerial Meeting of the Standing Committee on Economic and Trade Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is taking place in Istanbul. A delegation headed by Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov represents Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The event began with the recitation of ayats of the Holy Quran.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who addressed the ceremony, said that the Islamophobia taking place in the world is hiding under the name of freedom of expression.

Referring to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Erdogan stated that the way to peace in the region is through a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Emphasizing the importance of enhancing economic cooperation among member countries, the Turkish president said that the development of e-commerce and digital transformation create new opportunities for the economy.

During the event, which will be held from December 2 to 5, COMCEC member countries will discuss efforts to improve cooperation in the fields of trade, finance, transportation, communication, agriculture, tourism, poverty reduction and digital transformation. Panel sessions are being held on Global Recognition of Halal Certificates and Alternative Resolution of Global Disputes.