Meeting Of Azerbaijan-Iraq Joint Commission On Trade-Economic Cooperation To Be Held This Week

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliev
The Joint Commission on trade-economic, scientific-technical and
cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iraq will be held in
Baghdad this week, Azernews reports, citing
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Iraq Nasir Mammadov interview with the
local media outlet.
The Ambassador pointed out that the development of cooperation
in various directions, including trade, ecomics and transportation,
was discussed at the meeting of the presidents of the two countries
on November 20. He added that the meeting planned in Baghdad will
discuss 5 issues of mutually beneficial cooperation.
The diplomat commented that the Azerbaijani delegation, which
will visit Baghdad, will discuss issues of mutual investments
between the two countries, cooperation in oil and gas, higher
education, scientific and cultural research, and sending Iraqi
students to Azerbaijan. He also added that the first business forum
of Azerbaijani and Iraqi businessmen will be held in Baghdad.
Mammadov claimed that a large number of reciprocal visits will
be made in 2024 to increase the volume of trade exchange. The
embassy is working with Iraqi officials and businessmen to increase
trade between the two countries.
Regarding investment in the gas sector, the ambassador was
quoted as saying that this issue is being studied by the Iraqi
government and the Iraqi oil minister or the relevant authorities
will comment on it soon.
MENAFN04122023000195011045ID1107531660
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.