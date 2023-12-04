Kuwait's KNPC: Fire At Mina Abdullah Injures 2 Workers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- A limited fire broke out at Mina Abdullah on Monday injuring two workers, Kuwait National Petroleum Company declared.

The KNPC said in a statement the small fire that happened at a back-up power station, affiliated to the environmentally friendly fuel project, was brought under control.

However, two workers suffered injuries, were given first aid before they were taken to hospital, said the KNPC in its statement on the website, X, formerly known as twitter.

The station, called Unit 131, was under maintenance. (end)

