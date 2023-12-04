US airstrikes in Iraq murders 5 militants near Kirkuk

(MENAFN) A US airstrike killed five Iraqi militants near the northern city of Kirkuk as they were preparing to launch explosive projectiles at US forces in the country, according to three Iraqi security sources.



These militants are identified as members of an Iran-backed militia. The US military officially confirmed the strike, describing it as a "self-defense strike on an imminent threat" targeting a drone staging site near Kirkuk on Sunday afternoon.



The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group representing various Iraqi armed factions closely tied to Tehran, acknowledged the death of five of its members and vowed retaliation against US forces.



The group had claimed responsibility for several attacks against US forces earlier on Sunday.



Additionally, on the same day, the US military reported that US and international forces faced multiple rocket attacks at the Rumalyn Landing Zone in northeastern Syria. Fortunately, there were no casualties or damage to infrastructure.



Iraqi armed groups have asserted responsibility for over 70 such attacks against US forces since October 17, citing Washington's support for Israel during its bombardment of Gaza. Although the attacks temporarily ceased during the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, they have resumed.



In November, the US conducted two series of strikes in Iraq against what it claimed were Iran-aligned armed groups responsible for attacks against US forces.

MENAFN04122023000045015839ID1107531632