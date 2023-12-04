Oman’s senior diplomat arrives in Iran for discussions

(MENAFN) In a noteworthy diplomatic development, Oman's foreign minister arrived in Tehran on Sunday for a series of meetings and negotiations with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian.



According to reports from Iranian media outlets, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, leading a distinguished delegation, aims to facilitate discussions and dialogue on topics of mutual interest. This visit on Sunday highlights the ongoing efforts to enhance diplomatic relations between the two nations.



The discussions between the two foreign ministers are anticipated to encompass various key areas, emphasizing the expansion of bilateral cooperation.



Regional issues, especially the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and the urgent need for a ceasefire, were on the agenda. Humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza was a central and crucial topic of the conversation. The two chief diplomats underscored their shared commitment to easing the suffering of the affected population in Gaza.



This visit builds upon recent diplomatic engagements between Iran and Oman, exemplified by a telephone conversation between the foreign ministers of the two countries on December 1st.



During the phone call, the recent developments in Gaza were addressed. Additionally, both sides stressed the urgent need for a sustainable ceasefire and comprehensive humanitarian assistance to the people in the Gaza Strip.



The two foreign ministers also emphasized the significance of the global community's role in peace efforts, highlighting their shared commitment to fostering stability and addressing humanitarian crises in the region.

