VTEX And Payu Partner To Power Motorola's D2C Strategy

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 4 December 2023 - VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the global enterprise digital commerce platform, has been chosen by Motorola India to expand its digital-first approach and strengthen its direct-to-consumer (D2C) strategy. The collaboration has allowed Motorola an array of functionalities for its customers, such as affordability schemes, free delivery, log-in via email OTP, and payment on delivery.

India's leading online payment solutions provider, PayU , has been collaborating with VTEX to offer more than 100 payment options to merchants locally. The unique integration provides direct & seamless access to PayU's payment gateway solutions, EMI, refunds, and payment methods like UPI, net banking, BNPL, and credit and debit cards. Brands can also manage their entire offer lifecycle sourcing, running, reconciling offers and settlements using PayU's offer engine. This move aims to simplify payment methods for merchants using the VTEX digital commerce platform.

According to Motorola, VTEX's responsive platform has been easy to use, customizable, and has built-in SEO features. It has also enabled the company to gather analytics insights and build a direct connection with consumers by understanding their feedback. VTEX's offer engine with payment gateway partners has made affordability schemes possible, allowing Motorola to scale its business since the go-live in July 2022. The result has been an exceptional customer experience, with customers trusting Motorola's brand platform and preferring to buy premium devices. Since going live, Motorola has doubled its business every month for the first three months and brought to life its global digital vision.

Our partnership with VTEX has been key to Motorola's D2C strategy in India, said Shivam Ranjan, Marketing head at Motorola Asia Pacific. To keep pace with evolving consumer demands, businesses must embrace innovation. The partnership helped us seamlessly integrate our B2C and B2B channels, elevating our website and checkout experience and improving our digital capabilities. With VTEX's low-code development platform coupled with PayU's payment solutions, we have the ability to launch new projects and maintain a competitive edge swiftly. On top of being chosen by Motorola, VTEX has recently also been recognized by Gartner as one of the best platforms to manage B2B and B2C digital commerce on the same platform .

In this Motorola case, and many others, the strategic alliance between VTEX and PayU offers companies a ready-to-use, pre-integrated payment solution that shortens time-to-revenue and provides exceptional checkout services.

We are excited to partner with VTEX to power Motorola's ecommerce aspirations in India. By integrating PayU's robust enterprise payment solutions and industry-leading Affordability Suite & Offers Engine into VTEX's state-of-the-art digital commerce platform, we are set to deliver an elevated online shopping experience for Motorola customers in India, ensuring seamless transactions and enhanced security,' explains Nikhil Mehta, SVP - Partnerships & Payments Strategy, PayU India.

VTEX has played a pivotal role in helping businesses achieve their digital commerce transformation goals. With PayU's cutting-edge services, international brands can enter the Indian market and reduce the go-live time since payment methods will be seamlessly integrated.

'VTEX has been a valuable partner for us. They helped us unify our B2C and B2B channels, enhance our website and checkout experience, and improve our digital capabilities. VTEX's low-code development platform gave us the ability to deploy new projects quickly and stay ahead of the curve,' said Prashant Aneja, ecommerce manager at Motorola India.

Prakash Gurumoorthy, general manager at VTEX EMEA & APAC, highlights the team's collective commitment to delivering a digital commerce platform that helps enterprises grow while staying relevant for convenience-driven consumers, stating: Our collaboration with PayU strengthens our composable and complete commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers in India. With this pre-integrated payment solution, VTEX clients can access various payment methods, enabling a faster time-to-revenue.

VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the enterprise digital commerce platform where forward-thinking CEOs and CIOs smarten up their investments. Our composable and complete platform helps brands and retailers modernize their stack and reduce maintenance costs by rapidly migrating from legacy systems, connecting their entire value chain, and making inventory and fulfillment their strength. As a leader in digital commerce, VTEX is trusted by more than 2,600 B2C and B2B customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, having over 3,400 active online stores across 38 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2022). For more information, visit



.

Lenovo & Motorola

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2014. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo, and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets and solutions. To find out more visit



and read about the latest news via our



StoryHub and



Motorola Global Blog .



PayU

PayU, India's leading online payment solutions provider, is regulated under the Reserve Bank of India and has advanced solutions to meet the digital payment needs of the Indian market. PayU India aims to create a full-stack digital financial services platform to serve all (tapped and untapped) financial needs of customers (merchants, banks, and consumers) through technology.

PayU provides payment gateway solutions to online businesses through its cutting-edge and award-winning technology. PayU is one of the leading payment gateways in India & has empowered 5 lakh+ businesses, including leading enterprises, e-commerce giants and SMBs. It enables businesses to collect digital payments across 150+ online payment methods such as Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Net Banking, EMIs, BNPL, QR, UPI, Wallets, and more. It is a preferred partner in the affordability ecosystem, offering the maximum coverage of issuers & easy to implement integrations across card-based EMIs, pay later options and new-age cardless EMIs. PayU offers merchants best in industry success rates while ensuring a seamless checkout experience.



