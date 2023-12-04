Arlo Shares Top Five Tips To Keep Your Home Safe And Sound During Holiday Season

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2023 - As the holiday season is just around the corner, many Hongkongers head out to enjoy the festive season or travel abroad, leaving their homes unattended. While there is no absolute way to avoid becoming a victim of property crime, following these home security and safety tips can make your house a less appealing target.

Leading smart home security brand Arlo shares top five tips to keep your home safe and sound during the holiday season:

1. Monitor your home with Arlo camera

Arlo camera can protect your property from criminals and other uninvited guests, bringing you peace of mind during the holidays. With Arlo camera, you can easily monitor your home and quickly take any necessary actions.

Arlo offers a wide range of smart cameras that cater your needs. The latest addition to the award-winning Pro series, the Arlo Pro 5S 2K Security Camera operates off Dual-Band Wi-Fi support, with 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz connections allowing users to enjoy faster video loading, and less buffering, so they can see what is happening faster.

2. Track when guests arrive with a video doorbell

Reliable video doorbells help monitor front door activities, allowing you to see arriving guests, deliveries, or unknown visitors. With Arlo Essential wireless video doorbell, users can stay connected to their homes anytime, anywhere through real-time video and audio. You will be able to see more at your front door with a wide field of view and receive instant alerts on your phone when motion is detected.

3. Advanced Security Monitoring

Arlo Secure is an affordable value-added service leveraging artificial intelligence to detect people, packages, vehicles, and animals. Whenever there is any movement, an alert will be sent to your mobile phone instantly, so you can monitor your home anywhere.

4. Control interior lights with a timer

Light timers have been around for decades and are especially useful for when you are out of town. These simple devices let you set a time, or various times, for indoor lights to turn on and off. Doing so can create the illusion that someone is home, which is something burglars want to avoid.



5. Don't forget basic preventive measures

Despite all the smart security systems, basic preventive measures are still the key. Don't forget to lock the doors and windows of your home, use safe deposit boxes to store valuable items, and inform property management office when travelling.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure, and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, software and services, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and 4Genabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, a floodlight, the Arlo App and, Arlo Secure, an AI-based subscription service designed to maximise security through personalised notifications and emergency services for quicker help during a crisis.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo does not monetize personal data. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.



