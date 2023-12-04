(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="BingX releases guide on WEB3 games projects in lieu of SuperX Christmas Trading Competition" data-link=" releases guide on WEB3 games projects in lieu of SuperX Christmas Trading Competition" class="whatsapp">Shar SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 4 December 2023 - BingX, a cryptocurrency exchange, announces the return of its SuperX trading competition this quarter, aligned with the festive season's spirit. This event, one of the most significant in BingX's history, is backed by popular demand, coinciding with a series of Christmas festivities. Traders are invited to participate in the competition, with a substantial prize pool set to spark enthusiasm and engagement.



In a parallel development, QA has introduced a comprehensive Web3 Game trading guide , focusing on leading projects like IMX and GALA. This initiative aims to deepen users' understanding of GameFi, a sector experiencing a surge in popularity, highlighted by the remarkable success of BigTime, which witnessed a near fivefold increase in value post-launch. This guide is a response to the growing demand for insightful GameFi knowledge, empowering users to become more adept traders. The spotlight on IMX price and GALA price , two of the top Web3 Games currently, showcases the wealth of opportunities available this Christmas. Market trends and investor support hint at a potential surge in both IMX and GALA prices, as detailed in the insightful 100x report.



BingX's SuperX Christmas Events A Showcase of Skill and Strategy



The BingX SuperX Christmas Events present a unique platform for traders of varying experience levels to demonstrate their trading prowess and vie for a share of a generous prize pool. This competition is open to both new and seasoned BingX traders. Newcomers are incentivized with rewards for completing KYC procedures and making their initial deposit, while existing users can participate based on trading volume or ROI. With the previous event in November witnessing an astounding 4000% ROI by the top trader, who walked away with a $15,000 USDT prize.

The SuperX event this Christmas is divided into three main components: a daily login advent calendar throughout December, an individual contest, and a team contest. A staggering total of $1,000,000 USDT prize pool awaits participants in the BingX SuperX Christmas event, promising a season filled with excitement and rewarding opportunities.

