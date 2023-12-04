Media: China assists BRICS associate to solve authority outages

(MENAFN) In a significant display of diplomatic cooperation, China has delivered a substantial shipment of 450 gasoline generators to South Africa, aiming to alleviate the severe impact of persistent power shortages in the country. The generators, donated as part of the Technical Assistance Program, will be distributed to public service facilities across South Africa to serve as backup during power outages, particularly in clinics, schools, and courts.



Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa revealed that an additional 100 generators are expected to arrive shortly, underlining China's commitment to assisting South Africa in navigating its ongoing power crisis. The donation is a result of various agreements between Beijing and Pretoria, forged on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg earlier this year.



The Technical Assistance Program not only includes the generous donation of power-generating equipment valued at USD8.9 million but also features a grant of approximately USD26.8 million dedicated to upgrading South Africa's power transmission and distribution network. As the country grapples with persistent power shortages, exacerbated by frequent breakdowns at its coal-fired power stations, China's support comes at a crucial time.



South Africa's state utility Eskom has struggled to meet electricity demand, resulting in record power cuts earlier this year. The generators from China aim to provide interim relief while the South African government continues to implement its energy action plan, with the ultimate goal of ending load-shedding and establishing sustainable energy security.



Despite the substantial assistance, some experts speculate on the underlying motives behind China's aid to South Africa in overcoming its energy crisis. Minister Ramokgopa, however, emphasized that there are "no strings attached" to the program, signaling a diplomatic collaboration focused on addressing a pressing issue and fostering mutual cooperation between the two nations. This article delves into the broader implications of China's assistance, exploring the potential long-term impacts on South Africa's energy landscape and the dynamics of Sino-African relations.





