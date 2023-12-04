COP28 expresses skepticism around UN’s advocacy for zero-emissions policies

(MENAFN) Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the president of the COP28 climate conference, has raised significant skepticism about the United Nations' advocacy for zero-emissions policies.



According to a report by a US news outlet on Sunday, he asserted that there is "no science" demonstrating that incremental reductions in fossil fuel use would effectively mitigate global heating.



Al Jaber, who chairs the ongoing 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai, argued that a gradual decline in fossil fuel consumption would impede sustainable development and regress humanity to the Paleolithic period. These remarks, made in response to queries from former UN special envoy for climate change Mary Robinson during a live online event in late November, sharply contradict the stance of the UN and its secretary-general, Antonio Guterres.



“We’re in an absolute crisis that is hurting women and children more than anyone… and it’s because we have not yet committed to phasing out fossil fuel,” Robinson, who heads The Elders, which is a UK-based human rights and environmental non-governmental organization, was cited by the media outlet as stating.



“That is the one decision that Cop28 can take and in many ways, because you’re head of Adnoc, you could actually take it with more credibility,” she further stated.

