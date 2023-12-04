Biden pledges to go back to Angola

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic move, United States President Joe Biden declared his intention to travel to Angola, marking a renewed commitment to bolster relations with African nations. The announcement came during a meeting at the White House with Angolan President Joao Lourenco, who is currently on a working visit to the United States. This statement reaffirms Biden's pledge last year to visit Africa in 2023, aiming to strengthen ties with the continent amid growing competition for influence with global players like China and Russia.



The last American president to visit Africa was Barack Obama in 2015 when he traveled to Kenya and Ethiopia. Biden, during the meeting, emphasized the importance of revitalizing United States-Africa relations and promoting significant American investments across the continent. While he did not specify the exact timing of his visit to Angola, Biden expressed a firm commitment, stating, "I have been there and I will be back."



Angolan President Joao Lourenco welcomed Biden's announcement, confirming that an invitation for the visit would be extended at a later date, and discussions about the specific dates would take place. The strategic importance of Angola, a southern African nation, was underscored by Biden during the talks, emphasizing the pivotal role the country plays in the region and globally.



Biden reminisced about his early career as a senator, where he chaired the African Affairs Subcommittee, expressing a deep connection and commitment to the continent. He highlighted the critical significance of Africa, with its one billion people, in shaping global dynamics and reiterated that the United States is fully committed to fostering partnerships with Angola and the broader African continent.



This article explores the implications of Biden's announcement, delving into the broader context of United States-Africa relations, the geopolitical landscape, and the significance of Angola in the Biden administration's foreign policy agenda. The anticipated visit is poised to play a crucial role in shaping diplomatic ties and reinforcing America's engagement with Africa.



