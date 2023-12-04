White House declares necessity of funding Ukraine

(MENAFN) The Biden administration is facing a critical challenge in its efforts to provide crucial financial assistance to Ukraine's military in its ongoing conflict with Russia. John Kirby, the White House National Security Council coordinator, emphasized the administration's desperate need to release funds during an appearance on ABC News. The obstacle lies in the form of a USD106 billion 'national security supplemental request' for Ukraine and Israel, with Republicans demanding that the funding be contingent on a boost in security spending for the United States-Mexico border.



When pressed on whether President Joe Biden would yield to Republican demands, Kirby refrained from providing a direct response, stating that he wouldn't preemptively comment on the president's decision-making process. However, he underscored the significance of the stalled aid package, which includes funds vital for Ukraine, Israel, and border security.



Kirby revealed that the supplemental request, submitted earlier, encompasses comprehensive funding, with allocations not only for Ukraine and Israel but also for border security and the Indo-Pacific region. He pointed out that the administration had presented an immigration reform plan on the first day of Biden's term, but the Republican-led Congress largely ignored it.



Kirby urged Congress to act promptly, emphasizing the immediate need to resolve the deadlock on military aid.



The Biden administration has been grappling with challenges in pushing through the USD106 billion aid package since early October. The primary hurdle has been the opposition from Republican hardliners who are resistant to additional funding for Ukraine. This article delves into the complexities of the aid package, the political dynamics at play, and the urgency surrounding the release of funds critical for Ukraine's military capabilities. It sheds light on the broader context of the ongoing debate and the potential implications for United States foreign policy.





MENAFN04122023000045015687ID1107531388