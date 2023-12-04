IDF: ground operations on southern Gaza to be stronger than on north

(MENAFN) An Israeli ground operation in the southern area of Gaza has by now started and it is going to be “no less powerful” than the one on the north, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi stated on Sunday.



The Chief of Staff delivered the comments as he gathered with Israeli units with the Gaza Division, alleging that “yesterday, today, we killed [Hamas] battalion commanders, company commanders and many operatives,” verifying the operation on the southern area of the Palestinian enclave started on Saturday.



“It will be no less powerful than [the operation in northern Gaza], it will have no less results. The Hamas commanders will meet the IDF everywhere,” Halevi declared.



The Israeli army has “capabilities” to hold the operation in the “most thorough way,” in the same way it did “with strength and thoroughly in the north of the Gaza Strip,” he added. Along with the operation in the south, the IDF is going to carry on its attack on northern Gaza to “deepen the achievements” there, he further mentioned.



The remarks come after the US, Israel’s key ally, warned West Jerusalem against indiscriminately bombing the southern part of the enclave without “factoring in” civilians living there, as well as those who fled there from the IDF onslaught in the north.

