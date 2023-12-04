Venezuelans vote to support possible annexation

(MENAFN) In a significant development, voters in Venezuela have delivered a resounding endorsement of their government's position in a territorial dispute with neighboring Guyana, according to the country's National Electoral Council. The dispute, rooted in a 19th-century disagreement over the border between Guyana and Venezuela, has been a longstanding source of tension, with Caracas deeming the United States border arbitration over a century ago as unfair.



The recent "consultative referendum," featuring five questions initiated by President Nicolas Maduro, garnered overwhelming support for rejecting the 1899 arbitration that largely favored British territorial claims and instead endorsing the 1966 agreement as the sole valid instrument for resolving the dispute. The contested territory, known as Esequiba, spans approximately 159,500 square kilometers, constituting around two-thirds of Guyana's entire territory.



The historical backdrop of the conflict dates back to the 1890s when Washington intervened under the Monroe Doctrine to protect Latin America from European colonial powers, leading to a United States arbitration that Venezuela contested. The issue resurfaced during the decolonization period after World War II, culminating in the 1966 Geneva Agreement that proposed a pathway toward a satisfactory resolution with the United Nations playing a role.



In 2018, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres referred the case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, prompting President Maduro to initiate the recent referendum after the ICJ ruled in April that it had jurisdiction in the case. Venezuelans not only rejected the 1899 arbitration but also expressed support for the formal creation of 'Guayana Esequiba' as a new state within Venezuela, extending citizenship to residents of the disputed territory administered by Guyana.



This article delves into the intricacies of the territorial dispute, offering insights into the historical context, the recent referendum's outcome, and the potential implications for regional dynamics. The resounding support for President Maduro's stance underscores the significance of the issue and its potential ramifications for diplomatic relations in South America.





