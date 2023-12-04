Muslims in US swing states initiate campaign against Biden

(MENAFN) A campaign has been initiated by a group of Muslim American organizers in swing states, condemning President Joe Biden's bid for re-election in 2024. The protest is attributed to his stance on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.



Activists from Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania as well as Wisconsin revealed the #AbandonBiden campaign at an event in Dearborn on Saturday.



“We’re looking into finding ways to build a mechanism of coordination between all the swing states so that we’re constantly working together to ensure that Muslim Americans will come out in all of these states, and that Mr. Biden will lose each and every one of them,” stated Hassan Abdel Sala, a professor at the University of Minnesota, as cited by a US news agency.



“We don’t only have the money, but we have the actual votes. And we will use that vote to save this nation from itself,” Jaylani Hussein, manager of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), informed participants in Dearborn, Michigan. He told another US media outlet on Sunday that community heads are “not going to allow this country to continue to uplift the military industrial complex and continue to get us into wars and continue to not value life.”

