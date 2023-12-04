Author reflects on current Israel-Gaza war

(MENAFN) In the wake of the latest Israel-Gaza conflict, a firsthand account emerges from someone who experienced the horrors of not just the current devastating assault but also the preceding conflicts over the past 15 years. Having lived in Gaza from late 2008 to March 2013, the author reflects on the unprecedented scale of the current crisis, shedding light on the profound impact of Israeli bombings on the region.



According to United Nations estimates as of November 23, after seven weeks of relentless Israeli airstrikes, the toll on Gaza has been staggering—over 14,800 lives lost, including 6,000 children and 4,000 women. The article underscores that while the current Israeli attacks are the most severe, with an alleged 40,000 tons of explosives dropped in less than two months, it is essential to recognize the historical context of Israel's repeated assaults on Gaza.



The author recalls the harrowing experiences of the 2008 Operation Cast Lead, where Israel unleashed 100 bombs on Gaza within the first minutes. The main Shifa Hospital became a relentless hub for receiving the dead and the injured, with ICU beds constantly occupied. The narrative delves into the personal decision of the author and a group of international activists to ride in ambulances alongside Palestinian medics, risking their safety in the face of Israel's restrictions on journalists in Gaza.



This article aims to provide a comprehensive perspective, drawing parallels between past and present Israeli assaults on Gaza. It emphasizes that the egregious war crimes witnessed in the current conflict are not isolated incidents but part of a tragic pattern that has unfolded over the years. Through personal anecdotes and documented experiences, the author seeks to underscore the urgent need for international attention and intervention to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in the region.





