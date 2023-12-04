Top US general claims no army solution to Ukraine war

(MENAFN) In a notable address at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California, Charles Brown Jr., the Chairman of the United States Joint Chiefs of Staff, emphasized that the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine cannot be resolved through purely military means.



Responding to queries about potential outcomes, particularly whether Ukraine could reclaim lost territory or a negotiated truce with Russian President Vladimir Putin could transpire, General Brown underscored the imperative role of diplomacy in resolving military conflicts.

During the forum, General Brown highlighted the complexity of military conflicts, stating, "In any military conflict, you don't solve it completely by military means. It ends up with a diplomatic solution." While refraining from making predictions about the conflict's ultimate resolution, he emphasized the United States' capacity to shape the outcome through continued support for Ukraine, including the provision of capabilities to the Ukrainian armed forces.



Assuming his role as the highest-ranking United States military officer on October 1, succeeding Mark Milley, General Brown revealed his regular communication with General Valery Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces. This dialogue, he suggested, plays a crucial role in fostering cooperation and coordination between the two nations.



General Brown elucidated the significance of Washington's support for Kiev, framing it within the context of broader national security and defense strategies. He stressed that the backing of Ukraine aligns with the United States' strategic goals, particularly in light of Russia being identified as a challenge in both the National Security and National Defense Strategies.



As the geopolitical landscape evolves, General Brown's insights shed light on the United States' diplomatic stance and its commitment to shaping the trajectory of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



This article explores the nuanced perspectives shared by the Chairman of the United States Joint Chiefs of Staff, underscoring the pivotal role of diplomatic initiatives in addressing one of the most pressing geopolitical challenges of our time.





