Russian exporters changing foreign earnings to Rubles

(MENAFN) During a press briefing last week, Elizaveta Danilova, the director of the financial stability department at the Bank of Russia, highlighted that major Russian exporters have increasingly converted more of their foreign currency earnings into rubles over the past two months.



Danilova mentioned that in October alone, the net sales of foreign currency by the country's top 29 exporters surged by 36 percent compared to the previous month, reaching USD12.5 billion. Although she didn't provide exact figures for November, she emphasized that they had already surpassed the total from the preceding month.



The official attributed this trend to a presidential decree issued last month, which mandated exporters to sell their foreign revenues and bring back the proceeds to support the ruble. This measure was introduced during a time when the ruble had been experiencing a decline against Western currencies.



“In October-November this year, the ruble strengthened by more than 10 percent against the backdrop of rising oil prices and the restoration of the trade balance. The strengthening was also facilitated by the key rate hike, which limited excessive demand for imports and increased incentives for companies to quickly convert foreign currency earnings,” Danilova stated.

