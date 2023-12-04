Police Fire Water On Protest Led By MP Harini Amarasuriya

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_3:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_3 tdi_3 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_3{text-align:center}}

The Police fired water on a protest led by National Peoples Power (NPP) MP Dr. Harini Amarasuriya near Parliament.

A number of women took part in the protest on women's rights when it was attacked.

MP Dr. Harini Amarasuriya later told Parliament that the protesters were attacked just when the protest was about to end.

She accused Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon of ordering the attack to show what he can do over the next three months of his term in office.

Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) Deshabandu Tennakoon was appointed as the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) recently.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe made the appointment as the term of IGP C. D. Wickramaratne ended and was not extended again.

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said the attack on the protesters could not have taken place without orders from the top.

She said that women in Sri Lanka will now stand firmly against the current Government. (Colombo Gazette)

