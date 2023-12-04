Armenians Set Most Of The Mine-Traps Against Ordinary Citizens - ANAMA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the liberated areas, 147,988 hectares of land were polluted
with landmines and unexploded military ammunition at a high level,
and 675,570 hectares of land were at a medium level, Azernews reports, citing Deputy director of the
Education, International and Public Relations Department of the
Azerbaijan Demining Agency (ANAMA) Farhad Isayev telling at a round
table on Protecting the Human Rights of Disabled People and
Landmine Victims in Azerbaijan.
He pointed out that among the explosive devices found are mines
manufactured in Armenia in 2021. These were also transported to our
territory by illegal Armenian units.
"Residential settlements were also dismantled and moved. In
addition to mines, booby traps and explosive devices were also used
in our territories. Most of the traps were set against ordinary
citizens," he added.
