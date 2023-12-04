SOCAR To Production Of Chemical Products, Oil & Gas Equipment In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) SOCAR will build an enterprise producing chemical products, oil
and gas equipment in Uzbekistan's Kashgadarya province, Azernews reports.
The relevant plan was discussed during the business trip of
Uzbekneftgaz JSC to SOCAR's Oil and Gas Research Project
Institute.
During the visit, the members of the business group of
Uzbekneftgaz got acquainted with the activities of the testing
laboratories accredited on the basis of the international
certificate for drilling and tamponade solutions.
According to the information of Uzbekneftgaz, the enterprises
are equipped with modern equipment, while the Institute of Oil
Research Project is planning to build a similar enterprise in SOCAR
Uzbekistan within the framework of a joint project.
In addition, the companies will also consider providing services
for developing well workover equipment, as well as warehousing and
distribution of components for drilling and tamping fluids widely
used in field development and drilling operations.
Based on the results of the negotiations, the issues related to
the next stages of the implementation of the project on the
creation of scientific infrastructure will be agreed upon.
MENAFN04122023000195011045ID1107530679
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.