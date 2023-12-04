Six Cities Awarded Status Of Tourist Capital, One Of Them Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliev
Six Azerbaijani cities have been awarded the title of tourist
capital, one of them is Shusha, Azernews reports,
citing the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation
Organization (ECO) Khusrov Noziri telling at The 1st Meeting of the
Tourism Specialized Education Institutions of the ECO Member
States.
He pointed out that Azerbaijan is a country with very good
indicators in the sphere of tourism in the region and realizes
important projects in the direction of tourism development.
"This was decided at the 7th meeting of high-level tourism
experts of the OIC member states and the 5th meeting of tourism
ministers in Iran's Ardabil on October 4-5 within the framework of
Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the OIC," Khusrov Noziri said.
The Secretary-General commented that, as a result of attention
and care for tourism in Azerbaijan, the city of Shusha has been
selected as the tourism capital of Azerbaijan. The introduction of
technological innovations in tourism, which is one of the most
realistic areas of application of artificial intelligence, is close
at hand. This, in turn, is not reflected in tourism education.
Tourism development exists on the basis of peace and
sustainability. As eco-educational institutions, we apply many
models in education. We believe that we can achieve the development
of this sector by continuing to work closely together in a time of
technological development. We also need to meet our special
educational needs in tourism.
