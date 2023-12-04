President Ilham Aliyev Approves Memorandum Signed With China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the
Decree "On approval of the Memorandum of Understanding in the field
of energy between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the National Energy Administration of the People's
Republic of China".
According to the decree, the“Memorandum of Understanding in the
field of energy between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the National Energy Administration of the People's
Republic of China”, signed on October 17, 2023 in Beijing, has been
approved.
After the entry into force of the memorandum of understanding
specified in this decree, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan must
ensure the implementation of its provisions.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan must send a
notification to the government of the People's Republic of China to
complete the internal procedures necessary for the entry into force
of the memorandum of understanding.
MENAFN04122023000195011045ID1107530677
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.