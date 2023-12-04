President Ilham Aliyev Approves Memorandum Signed With China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the Decree "On approval of the Memorandum of Understanding in the field of energy between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Energy Administration of the People's Republic of China".

According to the decree, the“Memorandum of Understanding in the field of energy between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Energy Administration of the People's Republic of China”, signed on October 17, 2023 in Beijing, has been approved.

After the entry into force of the memorandum of understanding specified in this decree, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan must ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan must send a notification to the government of the People's Republic of China to complete the internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the memorandum of understanding.