-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Makes Amendments To List Of Officials Authorized To Draw Up Protocols At Courts


12/4/2023 6:13:05 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Amendments have been made to the "List of officials authorized to draw up protocols on cases of administrative offenses considered by district (city) courts" in Azerbaijan.

The relevant decree was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

MENAFN04122023000195011045ID1107530676

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search