President Ilham Aliyev Accepts Credentials Of Incoming Ambassador Of Malaysia To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary
and Plenipotentiary of Malaysia Ahmad Kamrizamil Bin Mohd Riza.
