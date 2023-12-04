Fuad Nagiyev: Tourism Is Considered One Of Priority Sectors In Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Economy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The 1st Meeting of the Tourism Specialized Education
Institutions of the ECO Member States has started in Baku.
The event is co-organized by the State Tourism Agency and the
Economic Cooperation Organization, Azernews reports.
Official state representatives and agents of tourism educational
institutions from nine member states of the organization, including
Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan,
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Iran and Pakistan, as well as
representatives of the UN World Tourism Organization are
participating in the meeting.
Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev, who spoke at
the event, said that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to
cooperation with OIC countries.
"Tourism is considered one of the priority sectors in
Azerbaijan's non-oil economy. Special attention is paid to the
development of tourism at the state level in the country.
The State Tourism Agency focuses on making Azerbaijan one of the
most visited tourist destinations, to achieve an increase in the
share of tourism in the economy," said Fuad Nagiyev.
"Surveys show that the majority of tourists who visit Azerbaijan
admire the country's history, cultural legacy, cuisine, nature and
the hospitality of people. Human resources is one of the main
factors that boosts tourism development. Three higher education
institutions are currently operating within the State Tourism
Agency. In general, education in the field of tourism is conducted
in 17 higher education institutions in Azerbaijan," he added.
In his speech, the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency
emphasized that the tourism specialty will be taught at Garabagh
University.
Noting that tens of thousands of people are working in
Azerbaijan's tourism field, Fuad Nagiyev added that there is always
a demand for highly qualified, well-trained and skilled personnel
in the tourism sector.
"The main goal of tourism education is to provide human capital
with the necessary knowledge and skills for all sub-fields of
tourism. Today's meeting is an important meeting in terms of the
exchange of knowledge and experience of local and foreign higher
education institutions providing tourism education," he said.
The Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization
(ECO) Khusrav Noziri said that the Baku Declaration, which will be
adopted tomorrow on the 2nd day of the event, reflects the
expansion of cooperation on the points mentioned again and the
continuous holding of this meeting, which was organized for the
first time.
He hailed Azerbaijan's good indicators in the field of tourism.
As a result, six cities in the region have been awarded the title
of tourism capital, and one of them is Shusha.
Khusrav Noziri underlined that artificial intelligence will be
further applied in the tourism industry.
He outlined that the development of tourism exists on the basis
of peace and sustainable development.
ECO Secretary General stressed that it is important to meet the
specific educational needs in the field of tourism.
