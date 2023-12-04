In Zakarpattia, Customs Officers Record Decrease In Truck Queues At Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zakarpattia, customs officers have recorded a decrease in truck queues at the border within the region.

Viktoriya Sengetovska, a spokeswoman for the Zakarpattia Customs, told Ukrinform.

"Before the border crossing points within Zakarpattia region, we have recorded a decrease in truck queues at the Tysa checkpoint (border with Hungary - ed.) and the Uzhhorod checkpoint (border with Slovakia - ed.)", she said.

Thus, as of the morning of Monday, December 4, 780 trucks are waiting to enter Ukraine from Hungary, and 700 from Slovakia.

"At the same time, we are recording a slight increase in the queue to enter Ukraine from Romania at the Dyakove checkpoint - there are 240 trucks in line there now, 250 on Sunday, December 3, and only 150 trucks on Saturday," she stated.

In total, over the past day, Zakarpattia customs cleared almost 700 trucks for entry into Ukraine: 398 at the Tysa checkpoint, 172 trucks at the Uzhhorod checkpoint, and 123 at the Dyakovo checkpoint.

As Ukrinform reported, on December 1, Slovak carriers joined their Polish counterparts and began blocking trucks from entering Ukraine from their side of the border. At the time of the start of the Slovak carriers' action, 900 trucks were lined up at the border.