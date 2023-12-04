Number Of Injured In Yesterday's Shelling Of Kherson Rises To Eight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of the injured in Russia's shelling of Kherson city on December 3 increased to eight. It became know that one more person came under the enemy strike yesterday.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"It became known about one more victim as a result of the Russian shelling of Kherson," the report says. Read also:
Two civilians killed as Russians strike Kherson
region 117 times in past day
As noted, on December 3 around 15:30, a 39-year-old female resident of Kherson was near a public transport stop at the moment of the Russian attack. The woman went to the hospital on December 4, and she was diagnosed with an explosive injury.
As reported by Ukrinform, on December 3, Russian troops shelled residential quarters of Kherson, one person was killed and seven others were injured.
MENAFN04122023000193011044ID1107530669
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.