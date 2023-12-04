Enemy Lost More Than 6,400 Personnel In Past Week - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army lost more than 6,400 troops in the past week.



“Over the week, the loss of enemy personnel amounted to 6,460 Russian occupiers," Kovaliov said.

According to him, Ukraine's Air Force launched 28 strikes on enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters and 6 strikes on their anti-aircraft missile systems over the past week.

Kovaliov emphasized that units of Ukraine's missile forces in the past week inflicted damage on 18 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

Russia's military death toll in Ukraineto 332,040

In addition, Ukrainian forces launched 11 strikes on Russian air defense means, 5 strikes on command posts, 14 strikes on ammunition and fuel depots, 13 strikes on artillery units in firing positions, and 4 strikes on EW stations.

In addition, the enemy lost 55 tanks, 114 armored fighting vehicles, 74 artillery systems, 6 MLRS, 5 air defense systems, 90 drones, 133 vehicles, 27 units of special equipment.

"Over the past week, following the combat work of Ukrainian air defense, 74 out of 90 enemy Shahed 136/131 combat drones were destroyed," Kovaliov added.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces have already eliminated 332,810 Russian invaders in Ukraine.