2,500 Trucks In Line At Border With Poland - Demchenko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of the morning of December 4, 2,500 trucks are waiting in lines to cross the border from Poland to Ukraine. The blockade continues.

The spokesman for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, said this to Ukrinform.

"According to the Polish border guards, 2,500 trucks are waiting in queues at the directions where the blocking by Polish carriers continues: Yahodyn - 520, Rava-Ruska - 880, Krakivets - 500, Shehyni - 600," he stated.

Ukrainian ambassador to Poland: No grounds for furtherblockade

In addition, the blocking of the Slovak border continues. As of the morning, 650 trucks were waiting to cross into Ukraine at the Uzhhorod checkpoint. On the border with Hungary, traffic is moving, but there are queues. In the morning, 750 trucks were waiting to cross into Ukraine at the Tysa checkpoint.

As reported, at the Uhryniv-Dołhobyczów checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border, the clearance of empty heavy trucks leaving Ukraine has begun.

On December 1, at 16:05, the Union of Slovak Carriers began blocking truck traffic through the Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.