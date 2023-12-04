Some 565 Settlements Left Without Electricity Due To Bad Weather, Hostilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of December 4, 2023, a total of 145 settlements across Ukraine were remaining without electricity due to bad weather and another 420 due to hostilities and technical failures.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the ministry, now the most challenging situation is in the Lviv region.

In particular, due to the adverse weather conditions, power supply services were interrupted in 134 settlements (9,700 household consumers) across the Lviv region and 11 settlements (1,000 household consumers) across the Zhytomyr region.

Meanwhile, as of Monday, power engineers restored the supply of electricity in four settlements across the Volyn region and 49 settlements across the Khmelnytskyi region.

A reminder that, on December 3, 2023, more than 900 settlements were left without electricity across Ukraine, mostly due to bad weather.