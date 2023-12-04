Baku Hosting Maiden Summit Of ECO Nations' Tourism Specialized Bodies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The first meeting
of tourism-specialized educational institutions from Economic
Cooperation Organization (ECO) member nations is being held in Baku
on December 4–5, jointly coordinated by the State Tourism Agency of
Azerbaijan and the ECO, Trend reports.
Official representatives of states and representatives of
tourism educational institutions from nine OEC member countries,
including Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan,
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Iran, and Pakistan, will attend the
meeting, as will representatives from the UN World Tourism
Organization.
Speaking at the event, Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State
Tourism Agency, stated that human resources and a skilled workforce
are two of the most important variables impacting tourism
development.
He also stated that the major purpose of tourism education is to
provide human capital with the knowledge and skills required for
all tourist sub-sectors.
Tens of thousands of people are currently employed in
Azerbaijan's tourism sector, according to Naghiyev.
However, given the industry's ongoing development, he believes
that highly qualified, well-trained, and talented individuals in
the tourist sector are in high demand.
The official further stated that the Karabakh University, which
will be formed in the liberated areas as a result of President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's decision, will contain
tourism-related specialties.
In his speech, ECO Secretary-General Khusrav Noziri underlined
the importance of tourism education collaboration in the
development of regional tourism.
In this light, he stated that the first gathering of educational
institutions from ECO member countries on tourism is an important
occasion.
Noziri also emphasized the recent work done in Azerbaijan's
tourism sector and its rich potential, and mentioned that the city
of Shusha was chosen as the tourism capital at the VII Meeting of
High-Level Tourism Experts and the V Meeting of Tourism Ministers
in Ardabil this October.
A bilateral meeting between Naghiyev and Noziri took place on
the occasion.
Panel discussions will take place on subjects such as "State,
education, and industry collaboration: best practices in tourism
education," "Curriculum development: enhancing tourism education
for future demand," and "Innovation and technology: new trends in
tourism education."
Presentations from higher education institutes that provide
tourism education will also be highlighted.
The second day of the event is scheduled to hold roundtable
discussions on expanding partnership opportunities in tourism
education among ECO member countries and creating a unified network
of tourism education institutions.
The event is also scheduled to culminate in the adoption of the
"Baku Declaration," reflecting the intention to develop cooperation
in various areas of tourism education and to hold similar meetings
regularly.
