Azerbaijan Allocates Funds For Reconstruction Of Sugovushan-Sarsang Reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar Highway - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures related to
reconstruction of Sugovushan-Sarsang reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar
highway, Trend reports.
According to the decree, in order to reconstruct the
Sugovushan-Sarsang reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar highway with a
length of 80 kilometers, the State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan has
been allocated 17 million manat ($9.9 million) from the amount
specified in subparagraph 1.31.25 of "Allocation of funds provided
in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 for
state capital investments (investment expenditures)", approved by
the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 3720
dated January 23, 2023.
Azerbaijan Ministry of Finance is entrusted to provide financing
in the amount specified in the first part of this decree. The
Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is entrusted to
solve issues arising from this decree.
